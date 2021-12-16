$1.41 EPS Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Garmin posted earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Garmin stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.68 and its 200 day moving average is $153.30. Garmin has a 1-year low of $113.59 and a 1-year high of $178.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Garmin by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.