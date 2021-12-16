Brokerages Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Target Price at $10.08

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Amarin by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,350,000. SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,337 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Amarin stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 63,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 2.18. Amarin has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

