Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH opened at $494.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $495.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,813,250. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.