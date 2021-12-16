Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $223.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,124. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $189.60 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.00.

