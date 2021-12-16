Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.33 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.92. 157,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,953. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.06 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

