Weaver Consulting Group Sells 14,528 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,528 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.44 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $51.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

