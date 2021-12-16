Analysts Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target at $50.90

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on WERN. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. 6,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 104,315.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 41,576 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 954,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 60.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.