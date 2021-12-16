BitGuild PLAT Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $54,670.13 and $24,578.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015142 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000131 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001012 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

