TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.19

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 27600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market cap of C$43.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24.

TriStar Gold Company Profile (CVE:TSG)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.