Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Short Interest Up 76.4% in November

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the November 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,059 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,025,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 250,100 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 253,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTPB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,755. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Gores Technology Partners II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

