Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 295 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.56. 11,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,373. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.76 and its 200 day moving average is $200.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.12.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

