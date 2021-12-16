QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $188.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $191.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

