Texas Permanent School Fund Has $37.25 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,806 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $37,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.4% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 39.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 129,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $58.04 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $325.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.