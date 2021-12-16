iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $471.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $460.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $363.38 and a 52-week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.