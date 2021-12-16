Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $164.38 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $167.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.