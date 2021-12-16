Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Down 12.1%

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) dropped 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 158,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 358,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market cap of C$142.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

