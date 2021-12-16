GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,624.20

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,624.20 ($21.46) and last traded at GBX 1,608.60 ($21.26), with a volume of 30661244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,608.60 ($21.26).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.84) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($20.88) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.68) to GBX 1,555 ($20.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.92).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,512.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,454.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £80.94 billion and a PE ratio of 18.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.29) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($66,095.28).

About GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

