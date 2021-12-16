Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 4,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 279,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

ABSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 263.71% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Absci Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

