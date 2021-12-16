BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.4% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $190.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.20 and its 200 day moving average is $258.87.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

