Tendies (TEND) Price Hits $0.0340 on Major Exchanges

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 57.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Tendies has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $255,254.71 and $22.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tendies

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

