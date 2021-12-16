PolypuX Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $27,522.15 and approximately $3,424.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00055485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.37 or 0.08337794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00078755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,195.47 or 1.00001605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00052844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002694 BTC.

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

