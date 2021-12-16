Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPXSF shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.86. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 459. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.11. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $152.20 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

