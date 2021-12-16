Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 464 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,236 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,026,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

NYSE:UNH opened at $494.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $447.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.30. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $495.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,813,250. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.