Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €7.50 ($8.43) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.09) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.76) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.63) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($6.97) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.17 ($8.06).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of AT1 stock traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €5.27 ($5.93). The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is €5.89 and its 200-day moving average is €6.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €5.20 ($5.84) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($8.04).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.