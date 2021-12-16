Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Cut to C$25.50

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$25.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$29.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.89.

Shares of TSE MFC traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,045. The stock has a market cap of C$46.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$21.72 and a one year high of C$27.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.53.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$15.98 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 21.3999972 EPS for the current year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$227,607.84. Insiders have sold a total of 34,642 shares of company stock worth $864,367 over the last 90 days.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

