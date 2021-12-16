Stantec (TSE:STN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$76.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.00.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN stock traded down C$1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$69.53. 107,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.75. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$40.01 and a 52-week high of C$73.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.18.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$932.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Stantec news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total value of C$136,970.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at C$1,829,117.68. Also, Director Theresa Jang acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$69.42 per share, with a total value of C$34,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$989,039.17. Insiders sold 16,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,404 in the last quarter.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.