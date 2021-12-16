National Bank Financial Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$98.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$98.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James set a C$98.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$167.00.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$94.54. The stock had a trading volume of 707,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$82.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$92.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.06 billion and a PE ratio of 20.38.
In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
