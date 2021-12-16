National Bank Financial Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$98.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$98.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James set a C$98.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$167.00.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$94.54. The stock had a trading volume of 707,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$82.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$92.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.06 billion and a PE ratio of 20.38.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.