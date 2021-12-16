FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,749 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.76 and its 200 day moving average is $263.13. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.