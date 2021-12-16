Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 251,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $78.04. 747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,738. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.04. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $2,464,459.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

