U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $64.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.09.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 155,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 74,554 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 313,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,849,000 after buying an additional 36,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $57.88. 137,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214,669. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

