Short Interest in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) Decreases By 80.1%

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the November 15th total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RKTA stock remained flat at $$9.75 on Thursday. 663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,779. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $2,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the third quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

