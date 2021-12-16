Short Interest in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Expands By 180.2%

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 180.2% from the November 15th total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of LFT stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $3.77. 89 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,453. The firm has a market cap of $94.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.22. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 24.30 and a quick ratio of 24.30.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
LFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.
Lument Finance Trust Company Profile
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.
Read More: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.