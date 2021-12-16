Short Interest in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Expands By 180.2%

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 180.2% from the November 15th total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of LFT stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $3.77. 89 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,453. The firm has a market cap of $94.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.22. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 24.30 and a quick ratio of 24.30.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 6,474.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 73,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

LFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

