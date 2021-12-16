Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Short Interest Update

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the November 15th total of 182,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE CPTK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 1,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,588. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

