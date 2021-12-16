Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 676 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,971. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.09. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

