First City Capital Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 171.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

