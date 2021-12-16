SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42.9% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 20,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,729,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA stock opened at $361.43 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $297.42 and a 52 week high of $365.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.63.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

