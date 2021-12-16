Brokerages Set Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) PT at $104.25

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.25.

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 572,525 shares of company stock worth $59,906,859 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBLX stock traded down $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.50. 323,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,000,736. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.00. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

