First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the November 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,694. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

