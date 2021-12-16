ArGoApp 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $226,445.00 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the US dollar. ArGoApp has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArGoApp alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.46 or 0.08362374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00078598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,253.43 or 1.00215435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002686 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGoApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARGOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ArGoApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGoApp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.