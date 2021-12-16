Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Greenlane reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greenlane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

Greenlane stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 57,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,523. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $41,638.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,576 shares of company stock worth $915,549 over the last three months. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 145,734 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

