Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.83. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ST. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.56.

ST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.26. 8,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,281. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,274 shares of company stock worth $3,767,575. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.