Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 535 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

In other news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 446,250 shares of company stock valued at $141,524,465 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $283.28 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.13. The company has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

