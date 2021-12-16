Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises 1.8% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $579,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,451,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.60 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,423. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.