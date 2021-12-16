Harfst & Associates Inc. Trims Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,986,000 after buying an additional 631,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,664,000 after buying an additional 365,230 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.06 and its 200 day moving average is $116.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

