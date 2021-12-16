Harfst & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PH opened at $315.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.48. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

