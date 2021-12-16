159,785 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 159,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $394.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,800. The firm has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.56 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $399.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

