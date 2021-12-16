Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

