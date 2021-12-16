BNC Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $189.28 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $191.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

