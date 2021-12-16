Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1-7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.36 billion.Jabil also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.55 EPS.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,754. Jabil has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $813,278.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $308,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,653 shares of company stock worth $6,858,234. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.