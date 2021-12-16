iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Cut by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,173,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,866 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 10.5% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 1.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $326,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,841.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $705,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.